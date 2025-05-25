Be a good example Published 3:00 pm Sunday, May 25, 2025

As I drove away from the scene of a shooting Tuesday afternoon, a child around 4-6 years old pointed a toy gun at my car and “shot” multiple times.

No one said a word to him about it. He likely had heard the gunshots just 15 minutes or less prior. It made me sad.

I wish every person everywhere had respect for human life. If they did, not only would they not be so quick to shoot one another, they would not demean someone for any reason — not skin color, intelligence, wealth/poverty, or any kind of disagreement.

If they were taught the value of life as children, even if they played with toy guns, they might think twice …

I’m not upset at this child. He was just playing and I doubt there was any ill intent in his heart or mind. Nevertheless …

I doubt the people who shot at another (each other?) that day truly believed in the immense value of human life.

As a father, I have tried to teach it to my children. As a grandfather, I’m trying to model it for my grandchild. As a minister, I try to teach it to anyone who hears my words. As a human being and a member of my community, I try to model it for anyone who may be watching.

Thank God for the men and women who rush toward the sound of gunfire in order to protect, to preserve the peace, to redeem and correct what can be redeemed and corrected. I am blessed to call many of you personal friends. I pray for you daily.

And I pray that we as a society can become people who love God, and love each other, and love ourselves. Not only is this love the foundation of the two greatest commandments Jesus gave, it makes good common sense.

Be a good example. Love others.

Please.

Editor Brett Campbell can be reached at brett.campbell@dailyleader.com.