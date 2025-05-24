Rah, rah, ree! Area high school cheerleaders now college signees

Published 9:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

By Cliff Furr

West Lincoln senior Kinsley Smith recently signed to cheer next year at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

Brookhaven High senior Trent Owens recently signed to cheer next year at Southwest Mississippi Community College.

Brookhaven High senior Kyla Smith recently signed to cheer next year at East Mississippi Community College.

Brookhaven High senior Brayden Wilson recently signed to cheer next year at Mississippi State University.

