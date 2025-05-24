Rah, rah, ree! Area high school cheerleaders now college signees
Published 9:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025
West Lincoln senior Kinsley Smith recently signed to cheer next year at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Pictured with Smith are her parents, Jason and Lacie Smith. Standing, from left, are CLCC cheer coaches Mary Catherine Franklin and Morgyn Boone.
Brookhaven High senior Trent Owens recently signed to cheer next year at Southwest Mississippi Community College. Pictured with Owens are his parents, Courtney and Chuck and SMCC cheer coach Katie Bell.
Brookhaven High senior Kyla Smith recently signed to cheer next year at East Mississippi Community College. Pictured with Smith are her sisters, Kynnedi and Khloe, and parents, Karitta and Tecompsha Warren.
Brookhaven High senior Brayden Wilson recently signed to cheer next year at Mississippi State University. Pictured with Wilson are his parents, Joe and Carrie Wilson and Melissa Allen.
