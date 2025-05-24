Parents’ ‘most prized possessions’ receive diplomas at Bogue Chitto Published 11:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Of the 46 graduates in the Bogue Chitto Class of 2025, seven were honor graduates, 11 were Mississippi Scholars, four earned athletic scholarships, seven earned band scholarships, and four are entering branches of the military.

The Bogue Chitto gymnasium was filled by parents, friends and family for the commencement ceremony Tuesday, May 20.

Principal Gareth Sartin said he looked forward to seeing all that the graduates would accomplish as they commenced new adventures.

He said the Class of 2025 exemplified friendship and tight-knit bonds.

“It was evident in the classroom, on the playing fields as they competed and performed together and demonstrated leadership to win games and titles, and most recently, as they worked together to host a 6 a.m. cookout on campus,” he said.

Sartin said families had sent their “most prized possessions” to them and it was not taken lightly.

“It has been a true blessing for me to be involved in these students’ lives as an administrator and for some of them, as a coach,” he said. “I have seen their growth throughout the years, and I am confident they are prepared to enter this next phase of life, whether it be college or the workforce.”

He thanked families for being the roots for the students and to continue to be their support system.

“As they branch out and spread their wings, still be their roots – their supporters and encouragers for when life gets tough,” he said.

He encouraged students to remember those roots when they start the next phase of life.

“Remember the lessons taught to you here, and not just in the classroom,” he said. “Treat others with kindness, love others despite differences, when you see an opportunity to do good, take it, work hard. Set goals and demonstrate discipline and strong work ethic to get there, when life gets tough – and it will – lean on your support system and don’t quit.”

Sartin said he is confident the students will do great things.

“It has been a blessing to have you as a student here and my sentiments tonight echo Philippians 1:3, ‘I thank my God upon every remembrance of you.’”

The ceremony also included a rose presentation by the graduates to audience members, the pledge of allegiance by Class Vice President Maddilyn Sisco and brief comments by salutatorian Jordan Ferguson and valedictorian Cambrie Wallace.