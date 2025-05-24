Overflowing gym watches 56 Enterprise seniors graduate Published 12:00 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

1 of 6

ENTERPRISE — A jam packed gymnasium watched 56 Enterprise seniors walk across the basketball court and receive their high school diplomas Tuesday evening. Enterprise Attendance Center graduated 22 seniors with honors.

In the lobby of the gym, a special memorial honored Karlianna Brumfield, who would have graduated Tuesday. Brumfield died in an accidental shooting in 2014 at the age of six. Guests paused to look at her pictures before walking inside. Senior Kailee Nuckles won her memorial scholarship.

Salutatorian Karlee Clark thanked everyone for attending and helping the class of 2025 get to this moment. She said it took her a while to write her speech.

“For many of us this is a milestone we will never forget,” Clark said. “We have waited and worked for so long to get there. It is not the end but a launching point for us to create our own paths. After today, we won’t see these same four walls, or the same people we have grown up with. After today, we start this next chapter of our lives. I encourage you to cherish these moments.”

Valedictorian Anna Claire Close was next to step up to the podium. Medals clinked as she took each step. Her speech began by simply stating the class of 2025 “did it.” She said some of the graduates will be going on to college while others go into the workforce.

“This is the night we leave our childhood and memories behind,” Close said. “Responsibilities are endless but we must never forget what we are capable of. Philippians 4:13 says ‘I can do all things through him who strengthens me.’ We can do anything with Christ at the head of our lives. There will be times of hills and valleys. We must look toward the bigger picture, an eternity with Christ in heaven. God is with us through every walk of life.”

Close next quoted Psalm 23:4 which states “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”

She turned her attention to encouraging her classmates to make a positive difference in the world around them.

“We have the power to be kind, to be honest, to love others and to change lives. We must strive to set the standard for the next generation,” Close said. “We are called by God to grow his kingdom. I urge you to accept and obey His calling for your life.”