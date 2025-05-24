MSU Head Scholarship awarded to Brookhaven student Lauren Mabry Published 3:00 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

Lauren Mabry, of Brookhaven, is one of two recipients of The Benjamin Taylor Head Memorial Scholarship. A Mississippi State University student, she receives $1,000 toward her education. Also awarded the scholarship was Conner Young, a Coast resident.

The scholarship is named in honor Wesson resident and MSU graduate Benjamin Head, who died September 2013. He had graduated the previous May with an accounting degree. His parents, Ira and Cherry Head, established the endowed scholarship in his memory in 2014. Scholarship recipients are chosen from the Adkerson School of Accountancy.

“We were very excited, and love when local kids are chosen for this scholarship,” Cherry Head said. “It is such an honor for Ira and I to award The Benjamin Taylor Head Memorial Scholarship to these two outstanding MSU students.”