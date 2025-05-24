MSU Head Scholarship awarded to Brookhaven student Lauren Mabry

Published 3:00 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

By Daily Leader Staff

PHOTO SUBMITTED Lauren Mabry, of Brookhaven, is one of two recipients of The Benjamin Taylor Head Memorial Scholarship. A Mississippi State University student, she receives $1,000 toward her education. Also awarded the scholarship was Conner Young, a Coast resident. The scholarship is named in honor Wesson resident and MSU graduate Benjamin Head, who died September 2013. He had graduated the previous May with an accounting degree. His parents, Ira and Cherry Head, established the endowed scholarship in his memory in 2014. Scholarship recipients are chosen from the Adkerson School of Accountancy. “We were very excited, and love when local kids are chosen for this scholarship,” Cherry Head said. “It is such an honor for Ira and I to award The Benjamin Taylor Head Memorial Scholarship to these two outstanding MSU students.”

Lauren Mabry, of Brookhaven, is one of two recipients of The Benjamin Taylor Head Memorial Scholarship. A Mississippi State University student, she receives $1,000 toward her education. Also awarded the scholarship was Conner Young, a Coast resident.

The scholarship is named in honor Wesson resident and MSU graduate Benjamin Head, who died September 2013. He had graduated the previous May with an accounting degree. His parents, Ira and Cherry Head, established the endowed scholarship in his memory in 2014. Scholarship recipients are chosen from the Adkerson School of Accountancy.

“We were very excited, and love when local kids are chosen for this scholarship,” Cherry Head said. “It is such an honor for Ira and I to award The Benjamin Taylor Head Memorial Scholarship to these two outstanding MSU students.”

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

You Might Like

Print Article

  • Polls

    The most popular grandparent nicknames in Mississippi are Mamaw, Granny, Pawpaw, Papaw, and Granddad. What do you call your grandparents?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections