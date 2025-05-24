Jackson-Wallace

Published 1:00 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

By Daily Leader Staff

PHOTO SUBMITTED Trace Wallace and Shyann Jackson

Marty and Angela Jackson, of Bogue Chitto, announce the engagement and approaching wedding of their daughter, Shyann Jackson, to Trace Wallace, of Brookhaven.

Wallace is the son of Darron and Heather Wallace.

The bride-to-be is a 2021 graduate of Bogue Chitto Attendance Center and a 2025 graduate of Copiah-Lincoln Community College with a degree in early childhood education. She is employed as an office associate at the Brookhaven Resources and Referral Center.

The prospective groom is a 2019 graduate of West Lincoln Attendance Center and a 2022 graduate of Copiah-Lincoln Community College with a degree in automation and control. He is owner of Randy Pepper Millworks.

The couple will exchange vows on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Homestead Whittington Farm. Bro. Mike Carr, pastor of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, will officiate.

