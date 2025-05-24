51st Atwood Music Festival is today Published 7:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

The “Party on the Pearl” is underway in Lawrence County.

The 51st annual Atwood Music Festival that began Friday continues today beginning at 1 p.m. with a singer/songwriter competition and ends with headliner Clay Walker, whose career in country music has spanned three decades and produced 11 albums.

Tickets are $30 and are available at Ramey’s and First Bank in Monticello or at the gate at Atwood Water Park on the Pearl River. The entrance is at 1362 E. Broad St.

Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Following the singer/songwriter competition, the lineup continues with Doug Duncan from 4-4:30 p.m., Landon Wilks from 4:45-5:15 p.m., Cody Daley from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cole Goodwin from 6:45-7:45 and Mae Estes from 8-9 p.m. Walker is expected to take the stage from 9:30-11 p.m.

The Atwood Music Festival was founded in 1975 by a group of individuals who wanted a bluegrass festival for locals to enjoy on Memorial Day weekend. It was held at the Atwood Water Park on Memorial Day weekend and featured Doc Watson and Lester Flatt and the Nashville Grass.

Eventually, organizers began to include various other genres of music, inviting rock, country and Christian artists to perform.