Howl, yeah: Co-Lin softball playing for national championship Saturday Published 4:54 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

1 of 2

The Copiah-Lincoln Community College Wolves are playing for a national championship.

The CLCC softball team, winners of the national championship in 2023, are back in the title game after beating their rivals from Jones College 9-1 on Friday in Oxford, Alabama.

Coach Meleah Howard and her team know they will play at 2 p.m. CST at Choccolocco Park for the 2025 NJCAA Division II National Championship. Their opponent is undecided at press time, as Saint Johns River (Florida), Murray State College (Oklahoma), and Jones were the three remaining one-loss teams that will sort out who’s left following two elimination games on Friday night.

SJR is the defending national champs, and they were seeded No. 1 coming into the tournament.

On Thursday, the Vikings jumped out to an 8-0 lead over Co-Lin in a quarterfinal matchup of two unbeaten teams.

The comeback sprung by CLCC at Choccolocc jolted the Wolves to a 9-8 win that will go down in program lore forever with the all-time great players, great plays, and great moments.

Before going to the win over Jones on Friday, you’ve got to go back to Thursday and shout out the heroes of the day.

Sophomore pitcher Keegan McCorkle came in after that early onslaught by Saint Johns, as the Vikings chased CLCC starter Emily Richarde out of the circle in the first inning.

McCorkle, a native of Tyronza, Arkansas, went 4.1 innings, scattered eight hits, and gave up zero runs while striking out one.

The spirits in the Co-Lin dugout were lifted by a five-run top of the third that made things 8-5. CLCC then cut it to 8-7 an inning later.

The final runs for the Wolves came in the top of the sixth inning when sophomore slugger Taylor Efferson blasted a two-run home run that set off a celebration amongst the Co-Lin fans in the grandstand.

Efferson, who has signed to next play at Nicholls State University, also replaced McCorkle in the circle and was perfect, not allowing a baserunner while striking out one in the final two innings.

On Friday, it was again Efferson shining for her team with another outstanding pitching performance.

In seven innings, Efferson gave up just one hit and one unearned run by striking out six and walking two.

Back on May 11, Jones batters put up 13 hits in an 11-9 win over Co-Lin in Wesson to clinch the NJCAA Region 23 Championship.

On Friday, Efferson had outstanding control as she moved the ball around the zone with precision and kept the Jones batters guessing with her change-up.

She was equally brilliant at the plate, as she hit another home run and led the team with 3 RBIs. The Wolves outhit Jones 12-1 in the fourth meeting of the season for the rivals, with the series now sitting at 2-2.

Whoever Co-Lin faces on Saturday will have to beat the Wolves twice while Howard’s squad needs just one more win to take the national championship.

Co-Lin led 2-0 after the top of the first against Jones and then blew the game open with a five run sixth. Sophomore Avery Williams hit a double as every Co-Lin batter either scored a run or drove in a run.

Jones freshman pitcher Breelyn Cain had twice beaten Co-Lin this season, but she finished her appearance Friday with no strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work.

Sophomore Olivia Banes hit a home run in the comeback win over St. Johns and freshman infielder Brelie Phillips hit a double amongst her three hits that day. Sophomore outfielder Emeri Warren also had a three-hit game against St. Johns.

Co-Lin is 47-5 overall with the win on Friday. They began the tournament on Monday with a 4-1 win over Rock Valley (Illinois). On Wednesday, CLCC stayed in the winner’s bracket with an 8-2 second round victory against Des Moines Area Community College (Iowa).

Check www.dailyleader.com for continuing coverage over the weekend.