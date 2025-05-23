‘Hitting a mark’ — Solo painting show praised by fellow Brookhaven artist Published 4:36 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

Several treasured pieces by Brookhaven artist Del Loy were featured Wednesday, May 21, at the Lincoln County Public Library’s gallery.

All the works presented were oil on canvas, and portrayed Loy’s unique perspective on some of the community’s historic homes and landscapes.

A career-long owner and operator of grocery stores, Loy and his wife Renae retired to Brookhaven from Natchez to be closer to family. Their son, Jeremy, is head football coach at Wesson Attendance Center. Though he had not utilized his artistic gifts, vision and abilities for many years, Loy said in his gallery talk that he had long lived with creative leanings he once employed in his adolescent and young adult life. Only after making the move to Brookhaven has he revisited those leanings, prompting the creation of a studio workspace behind their home.

With abundant scenery and subject matter outside his own front door, Loy began putting oil paint to canvas and working to find his visual voice and style. A gallery visitor said he appeared to be well on his way in his compositions and ability to capture natural light, reminding her of artists Edward Hooper and NC Wyeth.

Despite Loy’s opinion that his paintings are not yet “good art,” but rather works from “an artist getting better day-by-day,” another local artist has a differing opinion.

“Despite your admirable expressions of humility, I would have to disagree,” said Dr. Kim Sessums Wednesday.

Sessums is an accomplished artist, with his sculptures taking prominent place in such locations as the Vicksburg Military Park and the museum of Dr. Billy Graham.

“I have been making art and studying and viewing accomplished works of art for half a century,” Sessums said. “Your work is hitting a mark. It is remarkable that you are this early into your journey, and working in this difficult medium of oil on canvas, and making works with this impact.”

The exhibition will be open to the public throughout May at the library.