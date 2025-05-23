Highway Patrol’s Memorial Day weekend enforcement starts Friday night Published 12:23 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin its Memorial Day Holiday Travel Period Friday, May 23, at 6 p.m., and concludes Monday, May 26, at midnight.

Troopers will promote safe travel by conducting high-visibility enforcement efforts.

The travel period coincides with the national “Click-It or Ticket” safety campaign, so state seatbelt and child restraint laws will be a priority. Also a focus will be speeding, distracting driving, and impaired driving, along with the use of safety checkpoints, with the hope of reducing crashes across the weekend.

During the 2024 Memorial Day period, MHP investigated 135 crashes with four fatalities, and made 118 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems. MHP also issued 864 citations for occupant restraint violations during that time.

“As we head into the Memorial Day travel period, we encourage all Mississippians to be smart, buckle up, and drive safely,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “This holiday is a time to remember and honor those who served our country, and we also must thank the law enforcement and emergency personnel who are working throughout the weekend to keep our roads and communities safe.”

“As we enter the summer travel season, our commitment to safety reaches its peak,” said MHP Lt. Col. James Ivory. “We encourage both our citizens and visitors to fully enjoy what Mississippi has to offer, but safety must always come first. Our troopers are dedicated to reminding travelers to exercise caution as they embark on their weekend journeys. Additionally, let us take a moment this weekend to honor the true meaning of Memorial Day and pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”