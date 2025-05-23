Brookhaven’s longtime City Inspector to retire, new man hired Published 12:00 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

City Inspector David Fearn will have spent 10 years in that role for Brookhaven when he begins retirement July 1.

Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen approved Fearn’s suggestion to hire Daniel Redd as his replacement. Redd began his paperwork Wednesday and will step into the role alongside Fearn. Redd is a West Lincoln High School alumnus and owner of Redd Building and Renovation.

The City also hired five teenagers to participate in the Summer Youth Program in the Water Department, at $10.55 hourly. They were Ton Bussey Jr., Larry M. Harris, Bobby Alexander Alsworth III, Andre’ Spiller Jr. and Amari Franklin. Ward 6 Alderman Andre’ Spiller Sr. left the room during this vote.

Also hired were: Kellvin Wilson as an Operator in the Street Department at $16 hourly; Jeremy Buckhatter as an operator in the Street Department at $15 hourly; Jason Allen as a laborer in the Water Department at $10.55 hourly; and two people as Solid Waste Department laborers at $10.55 hourly — Jermaine Nelson and Miesha Bridges.

All new hires are pending drug tests, physicals and background checks.

In other business, the Board:

• Approved one-year salary increases for Water Department laborers Michael O’Rorke and Javion Campbell, by $1 hourly.

• Approved one-year salary increases by $1 hourly for Street Department employees Carlos Stringer, Archie Caffie and Maurice Brown.

• Approved payment of $42,200 to C & C Stump Grinding for removal of dead trees cut within City right-of-way.

• Approved to receive bid tabulation on Oak Hill Estates Paving Project Phase 1 and consider award to Warren & Warren Paving LLC in the amount of $137,320.

• Approved the sole-source quote from CSI for repair of the Industrial Park water tower control panel damaged by lightning, in the amount of $9,200. If the antenna does not work after the repair, it will have to be replaced by CSI at an additional cost of $4,850.

• Approved pay requests 1 and 2 from Dickerson & Bowen of $199,706.14 and $211,991.31 for work completed on the Brookway Boulevard Medians Project; to be paid from HB/SB funds.