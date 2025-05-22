Lincoln County spending ‘on track’ with FY2025 budget Published 8:00 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

By the end of April, Lincoln County had spent 66.7 percent of its annual budget for Fiscal Year 2025, which ends Sept. 30, while collecting 76.7 percent of the projected annual revenue.

“Everything is on track as I expected it to be,” Lincoln County Administrator Daniel Calcote said.

The county’s total budget for FY2025 is $34,294,231. Only one department was significantly over 67 percent of the budget allotted. Calcote explained that District 5 Lincoln County Supervisor Doug Falvey’s road fund had already hit 82.4 percent of its annual budgeted spending, but that was because of paving project payments made in January and February.

“Doug paid out some big paving projects near the beginning of the year so his budget got frontloaded a good bit, but it is slowly smoothing out,” he said.

Calcote expects the budget to stay on track through the third quarter.

“We are not working on any major projects at the moment. I don’t expect there to be any big budget overruns,” he said.

Calcote updated the board Monday during his April financial report.

In other business:

● The board approved travel for Justice Court Judges Ian Smith and Roger Martin to attend a required Mississippi Judicial College conference in late June.

● The board met in executive session to discuss an ADSI update, a policy review and land acquisition.

No action was taken on anything discussed in executive session, Calcote said.