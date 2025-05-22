Lincoln County Jail docket: Brookhaven man charged with aggravated assault Published 4:10 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Lincoln County Jail docket, Monday-Wednesday, May 19-21, 2025:

Deion Williams, 11/10/1998, 370 Brister St., Bogue Chitto — arrested on city warrant, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Terrill Manuel Lenoir Jr., 02/28/2003, 1107 Old Brook Road No. 8 — arrested, charged with shoplifting first offense (value $1,000 or less), by Brookhaven Police Department.

Javarius Isaiah Trunner, 01/04/1997, 1362 Heucks Retreat Road No. 9 — arrested on Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by BPD.

Lizzie Adams, 04/03/1990, 1077 Crooked Lane Lot 1 — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Gregory Thadison, 02/26/1973, 752 N Jackson St. — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Jessica Ray Hafer, 11/17/1977, 538 Richardson Lane, Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with DUI first, possession of paraphernalia, by BPD.

Henri Williams, 07/25/1973, 3006 Longwood Drive, Jackson — arrested, charged with no commercial driver license, no/expired tag, no medical card, driving out of service, no URC fee paid, by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Leevell A. Thompson, 11/27/1986, 501 Beech St., McComb — arrested on indictment, by LCSO.

Corey T. Lewis, 08/21/2005, 815 B Sligo St., Woodville — arrested on bench warrant, by LCSO.

Ryan Elizabeth Tobias, 12/31/1985, 105 Dixon Road, McComb — arrested, charged with discharge of firearm inside city limits, disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order, resisting or obstructing arrest, city warrant, by BPD.

Kartaesha Desire Stewart, 09/27/1999, 3003 E Whitworth St., Hazlehurst — arrested, charged with failure to yield right-of-way, by LCSO.

Rashard Lamar Barnes, 08/06/1992, 1/3 Hwy. 7 S, Greenwood — arrested on Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant, by BPD.

Micah Joseph Freeman, 12/25/1993, 1528 Walley Lane — arrested, charged with aggravated assault domestic violence, by LCSO.

Roger Dewayne Case, 12/18/1969, 1018 Morgan Lane, Summit — arrested on indictment, by LCSO.

Austen Lee Ashmore, 07/01/1995, 180 Westhaven Circle, Bude — arrested, charged with trespassing after notice given, disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order, resisting or obstructing arrest, by LCSO.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.