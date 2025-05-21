‘Stay true to yourself’: 60 West Lincoln Bears graduate Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

1 of 5

One of the largest graduating classes West Lincoln has ever had took the field Monday night to receive their diplomas and celebrate their accomplishments together.

“We have finally made it,” said Valedictorian Anya McKenzie to her 59 classmates.

She shared memories from across her years as a West Lincoln Bear, and encouraged her classmates that, with God’s help, they can succeed and accomplish their goals. She recalled the words of a former teacher, Mrs. King, “Quit trying to fit in here. You’re not going to stay here.”

“Stay true to yourself,” McKenzie said. “Take the road less-traveled-by, and that will make all the difference … Make the most of every second.”