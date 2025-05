Lawrence County softball senior trio on roster wrap up their careers Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Head coach Alexandria Harris-Roberson and her staff had a trio of seniors on the 2025 roster. The Cougars won their region and reached the second round of the MHSAA 4A postseason. Seniors playing for the Cougars included Gelya Sanders, Allie Dawsey, and Laicie Bridges.