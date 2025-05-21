Published 12:41 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

A celebration of life will be held for Delois Smith McClelland at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Riverwood Family. Visitation will start at 12 p.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Delois Smith McClelland, 87, a beloved wife, mother, and Memaw passed away peacefully on May 20 at HaloHavens Assisted Living Facility in Brookhaven, MS.

Growing up in Caseyville, MS and attending Loyd Star Schools, Delois later graduated from Co-Lin High School, where she was a Co-Lin Collette. She married the love of her life, Howard McClelland, enjoying 50 years of marriage before his passing in 2007.

While living a full and faith-filled life, she was so thankful to always be surrounded by family and dear friends. She was known for always doing for others, whether it be though baked goods, home visits, phone calls, or gifts. Her favorite ministry was playing the piano for others. She was very committed to serving her church by playing piano for many years for choirs, Sunday schools, and kindergarten classes.

Delois was preceded in death by her husband, Howard McClelland and her parents, Loyd Lee and Wessie Woolley Smith.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Danita McClelland Hobbs (Lyle) and Deanne McClelland Allgood (Henry) of Brookhaven, MS; her brother, Dr. Prentiss Lee Smith (Beverly) and family of Fairhope, AL, as well as her cherished grandchildren: Blake Hobbs, Justin Hobbs (Ali), Ashley Foster (Matthew), and Austin Allgood (Brianna). She is also delightfully survived by her four great-grandchildren: Hadley Foster, Rylan Foster, Easton Allgood, and John Lyle Hobbs.

The family would like to heartfully thank the staff at HaloHavens and Arden Hospice Care who have lovingly taken excellent care of her in her last days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the HaloHavens Assisted Living Facility or the First Baptist Church Building Fund.

