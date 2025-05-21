City of Brookhaven appoints interim police chief, to take office July 1 Published 11:30 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The City of Brookhaven has named an interim police chief.

Kenneth Collins, has been in the until-now-elected position of chief for eight years (two terms), and is retiring at the end of his current term at 11:59 p.m. June 30. Members of the Board of Aldermen and Chief Collins have been at odds on multiple occasions over the past four years.

During that time, the Board changed the position of chief to an appointed one — though it reversed to elected and again to appointed — to be selected by the Board, and answer directly to both the Board and mayor.

Though the appointed chief would in theory take office at 12 a.m. July 1, the beginning of the new term, the seated Board of Aldermen cannot make that appointment. The choice will be up to the newly-elected or reelected members.

Though most current members were reelected, Ward 3 Alderman Charles Caston was defeated by Jennifer Howard-Tate, who will take the seat July 1. Republicans Alderman-at-large Don Underwood and Mayor Joe Cox will not know if they retain their positions until after the June 3 General Election. Underwood faces Democrat Ronald Hines and Cox faces Democrat Larry Jointer. The winners of those races will either remain in office or take their seats July 1, as well.

The police department cannot go without a chief in place, however, in the time between Collins’ exit and the appointment of a new chief by the new Board.

“A city cannot bind a new Board, but we would be derelict in our duties if we do not provide for the city to have an Acting Chief of Police to administer day-to-day duties until a newly sworn-in Board considers action and a permanent chief is appointed,” Mayor Cox said in Tuesday’s regular City meeting.

“I propose this Board appoint an Acting or Interim Chief of Police to take office immediately upon the ending of the term of the current chief,” Cox said. “This will not limit actions taken by any new Board.”

Ward 1 Alderman James Magee Jr. immediately spoke up, saying, “I move that we offer the position of interim, acting Chief of Police of the Brookhaven Police Department to Randy Belcher.”

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy for 15 years, Belcher left that job in 2013 when he was sworn in as Ward 1 Alderman, having defeated then-alderman Dorsey Cameron. He served one term, and Cameron was elected to the post once again. In 2021, Belcher ran for the office of police chief against Collins, and took 43.6% of the vote against Collins’ 56%.

Magee’s motion specified that the contract with Belcher be for a period of 60 days, with the new Board having the option of extending it for 30 days, no more than twice. Pay would be equivalent to the monthly salary for chief, with no fringe benefits.

“Acting Interim Chief of Police shall have the administrative, management, and oversight authorities of the existing office of Chief of Police, with the exception that any expenditure over $1,000 shall require the approval of the Mayor and/or City Clerk,” Magee said. “All personnel decisions shall remain with the Board of Aldermen, as currently provided by law.”

Both Magee and Cox read from prepared statements. The Board voted unanimously in favor of the motion.

Belcher will take on the role at midnight, the morning of July 1.