Brookhaven car wash shut down after 2 shot on premises Published 9:52 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Police have temporarily shut down a car wash that has been called a nuisance to the community.

Two people shot Tuesday afternoon at Smith’s Car Wash, 922 East Monticello St. in Brookhaven, were innocent bystanders, according to BPD Commander Jonathan Hart. The shooting is the most recent of several at the same location.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatch received calls of gunfire at the car wash across from Stop and Shop Grocery and the Cloverdale Housing Complex.

Multiple units responded from various law enforcement agencies, including Brookhaven Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Upon arrival, officers found two persons suffering from gunshot wounds. They have been identified as Varronda Gardner and Dontrey Taylor, according to Hart.

Both were transferred via ambulance to King’s Daughters Medical Center, and Taylor was subsequently airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

“Preliminary findings indicate that both victims were innocent bystanders at the time of the incident,” said Hart.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting and working diligently to gather information and follow up on leads, Hart said.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call BPD at 601-833-2424.

For the time being, Smith’s Car Wash has been shut down.

“Smith’s Car Wash has become a nuisance,” Chief Kenneth Collins said. “I have made the decision to shut down the car wash until this nuisance can be discussed by the Board of Aldermen. I have spoken with the owner, and [we] have come to an understanding of why I took this action. We have worked several shootings at this location. It has become a hangout instead of a place where people can peacefully and safely wash their vehicles.”

At the regularly-scheduled City Board meeting Tuesday evening — just two hours after the shootings — Ward 2 Alderman Shannon Moore suggested the Board take action to shut down the business as a nuisance at least through the course of the police investigation.

Board attorney Bobby Moak said he and Chief Collins had spoken already about the chief’s actions, and the aldermen could legally proceed with the motion. Ward 3 Alderman Rev. Charles Caston Sr. seconded Moore’s motion, and the Board voted unanimously in support.

“I want to thank my officers and detectives for the work they do for this city,” Collins said. “I also want to thank Sheriff [Steve] Rushing and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, District Attorney’s Office, and MDOC for their assistance during this incident.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.”

This incident remains under active investigation.