Published 9:07 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

A celebration of life will be held for Ann Smith at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Hawkins Chapel with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will start at 12 p.m. until time of service at the church.

Ann Smith, 88, of Brookhaven, passed away peacefully, May 20, 2025, at Halo Haven. She was born in Brookhaven, MS, April 17, 1937, to Hugh Smith and Carrie Ida Anding Smith.

Ann was a wonderful cook and homemaker. She loved her yard and the many blooms and fruit trees. Known as plain spoken and finicky, she enjoyed a good laugh, country and gospel music, and reading the Daily Leader. Her fried chicken and salmon croquettes were legendary among all of her children’s friends and her husband’s roofing crews. Her hand rolled biscuits were perfection. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play basketball and didn’t miss a home game.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Smith; parents; brothers, Jewell and Leslie; sister, Florine; and son in law, Jimmy Smith.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Angela Smith and Renee Dossett (Stanton); son, Glyn Smith (Tawanda); grandchildren, Carrie Case (Daniel), Cole Smith (Whitney), Lauren Case (Collins), Thor Cheveallier (Amanda), and Ty Smith (Sara); 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and her favorite niece, Diane Brown.

The family would like to thank Jaci King and the staff of Halo Haven and Deaconess Hospice of Brookhaven.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hawkins Chapel Cemetery Fund.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.