Among 137, Lawrence County graduates Miss Teen USA

Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

By Brett Campbell

Lawrence County High celebrated its graduates with commencement exercises Friday, May 16. Among the 137 students to earn diplomas was Miss Teen USA Addie Carver. She won the Luckyday Scholars Program Scholarship to Mississippi State University, and was inducted into the Lawrence County High School Class of 2025 Hall of Fame. With Carver is her friend and classmate Lainey Champagne, who earned Mississippi Scholar, Mississippi Tech Master Scholar, and Georgia-Pacific Excellence scholarships.

