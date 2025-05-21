56 Loyd Star Hornets celebrate 2025 commencement exercises Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

1 of 4

Salutatorian Knox Leggett is claiming “bright futures ahead” for Loyd Star’s Class of 2025.

Leggett told the graduating class and the roughly 1,000 parents, relatives and friends packed into the Loyd Star gymnasium Monday night that he was once concerned about coming to the Hornet school. Moving to Loyd Star from Bogue Chitto in the sixth grade, he was nervous he wouldn’t “fit in as the new kid.”

But he shouldn’t have worried. Leggett finished second in a class of 56 graduates as class president.

“We made many memories that will last forever,” he said.

Leggett quoted another president, Ronald Reagan, in his challenge to his class. “We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone,” he said.

But he also challenged them to follow the teachings of the Apostle Paul, who wrote in his letter to the Corinthians, “whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.”

Valedictorian Skyler McCullough also chose scripture for the focus of her speech.

She spoke of God’s intentions for the Class of 2025’s well-being and future found in Jeremiah 29:11. “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’” she said.

McCullough admitted to being an overachiever and a perfectionist, traits that landed her at the top of her class.

She said “effort is not something to be ashamed of” and challenged her classmates “to chase something bigger than yourself…that sets your soul on fire.”

McCullough closed with Proverbs 3:5-6, a passage that emphasizes the importance of complete reliance on God.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding in all your ways, acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths.”