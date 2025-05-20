Southern Miss right-hander Middleton wins Ferris Trophy Published 3:52 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Another outstanding baseball season in Hattiesburg for the University of Southern Miss has come on the shoulders of some top end, future MLB talent.

On Monday, the biggest name on the roster, junior pitcher JB Middleton, was selected as the 2025 Ferris Trophy winner, an award given annually to the top college baseball player in the Magnolia State.

One of his fellow finalists for the award was Middleton’s great friend and teammate, Southern Miss infielder Nick Monistere.

Monistere was a high school star perennial MHSAA power Northwest Rankin.

The route Middleton took to Hattiesburg starts at tiny MAIS school Benton Academy.

As a senior, Middleton made 12 appearances and was named MAIS 3A All-State after striking out 91 batters in 41 innings.

The 6-foot Middleton popped on the radar of the Southern Miss coaching staff via a camp held in Hattiesburg.

Last season he started twice in 24 appearances, finishing with a 4.34 ERA.

This season he made the move to staff ace for coach Christian Ostrander and a Southern Miss squad that will enter the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on a 15-game winning streak.

Middleton and Southern Miss (41-13) are the second seed in the tournament that’ll take place this week in Montgomery, Ala.

On the year, Middleton is 9-1 overall with a 2.07 ERA and 104 strikeouts in just over 91 innings of work.

With a fastball that touches 97 mph and a nasty slider, Middleton is a first round prospect in the MLB Draft later this year.

Other finalists for the award were Delta State pitcher Drake Fontenot, Mississippi State infielder Ace Reese, and Ole Miss infielder Luke Hill.