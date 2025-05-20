Police working multiple-victim shooting on East Monticello Street Published 5:56 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

At least two people were shot Tuesday afternoon at Smith’s Car Wash, 922 East Monticello St. in Brookhaven.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatch received calls of gunfire at the car wash across from Stop and Shop Grocery and the Cloverdale Housing Complex.

Multiple units responded from various law enforcement agencies, including Brookhaven Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Mississippi Department of Corrections.

A male victim was transported by ambulance to King’s Daughters Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A female victim was also transported via ambulance with at least two wounds.

One person was then air lifted to Jackson, according to BPD Commander Jonathan Hart.

Police officers cordoned off the area and collected evidence. At least one vehicle was impounded.

Police Chief Kenneth Collins said officers were working to determine exactly what had occurred at the business where numerous other violent incidents have taken place in the past.

Tuesday’s shooting is under investigation.