Damaging winds, hail, tornadoes possible Tuesday evening Published 9:51 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Severe weather could bring tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds to the area this evening, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson.

Lincoln County is under a marginal risk, with hail up to quarter size, and the possibility of tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Lawrence County and Franklin County are under the same risk.

Copiah County and Jefferson County each have a higher risk in the northern halves of their counties, with stronger damaging winds up to 60 mph, hail up to golf ball size, and the possibility of tornadoes.

NWS anticipates the severe weather — brought on by a cold front moving into the Coast region — will impact the area between 6 and 11 p.m.

The Weather Service cautions residents to stay weather aware.