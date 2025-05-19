Wild Hog Control Program application period open Published 9:00 am Monday, May 19, 2025

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce has begun accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program. The application period will close on May 30. All Mississippi counties are eligible for the application period.

Through the WHCP, MDAC provides “smart” traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi. MDAC provides the training necessary to use the “smart” traps and technical guidance regarding the most effective methods to trap and control wild hogs on private lands.

Applications must be completed and submitted online at www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp. Submitted applications will be evaluated based on the number of acres available for trapping, historical agricultural losses caused by wild hogs on the property and current trapping efforts on the property. A cooperative application is encouraged for small acreage (i.e., adjoining land managers of small parcels should work together to submit one application). Traps will be available for one-month intervals, dependent upon use and success. One trap per 500 acres is recommended, depending on landscape and land use.

Visit www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp for program guidelines, applications and additional information. Submit questions regarding the WHCP to Peyton Pierce at peyton@mdac.ms.gov.