Wesson man charged in 4-year-old’s February death Published 12:26 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

A Wesson man has been charged with aggravated DUI resulting in death, in connection with a February wreck in which a child died.

On Feb. 18, 2025, a single-vehicle wreck occurred on Bogue Chitto Road — a Ford Escape left the roadway on the right-hand side and struck multiple trees just after noon, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing.

The passenger, four-year-old Lincoln Carona, was transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he died on Feb. 20, according to Lincoln County Coroner Blake Wallace.

The driver, 27-year-old Devin Shane Merrill of Wesson, was treated at King’s Daughters Medical Center and later released.

Rushing said the Sheriff’s Office received Merrill’s toxicology results and arrested Merrill Saturday, May 17, charging him with driving under the influence which resulted in Carona’s death.

Merrill remains in the Lincoln County Jail with a bond set at $100,000 and ankle monitor.