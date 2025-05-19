Published 2:22 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

A celebration of life will be held for Virginia Louise Johnson at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Riverwood. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Friday, May 23, 2025, at Riverwood. Burial will be in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Virginia Louise Johnson, 89, of Brookhaven, passed away May 18, 2025, at Courtyard Rehab in Summit, MS. She was born in Brookhaven, MS, September 1, 1935, to Joe and Gladys Durr Case.

Ms. Johnson was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and attended there her whole life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Johnson Sr.; parents; brother, Howard Case; daughters, Cathy Pace and Wanda Johnson; and great-grandson, Peyton Banks.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Emmett Johnson (Angela) and Dennis Banks; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Courtyard Rehab in Summit and Compassus Hospice for their care.

“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” – Psalm 23:4

