Multiple vehicles burglarized in Brookhaven and Lincoln County Published 10:52 am Monday, May 19, 2025

1 of 2

A series of vehicle burglaries took place over the weekend in Brookhaven and Lincoln County.

On Sunday morning, May 18, officers with the Brookhaven Police Department responded to multiple reports from the Vernondale area.

These incidents are believed to have taken place during the early morning hours — surveillance footage from one of the scenes shows suspicious activity around 2:30 a.m. One victim reported a shattered vehicle window.

BPD detectives are actively investigating and are collecting video evidence, including footage shared on social media, Chief Kenneth Collins said. There are currently five suspects in the burglaries.

The Brookhaven Police Department is urging anyone with information related to these crimes to come forward. Anyone with video footage, who witnessed any suspicious activity, or has other details that could assist in the investigation, is asked to contact the Police Department at 601-833-2424.

“We’re asking the public to remain vigilant,” Collins said. “If you see something suspicious or believe you may be a victim of a crime, don’t hesitate to contact us and make a report.”

Burglaries were not confined to the Brookhaven city limits this past weekend, as three locations were hit in other parts of Lincoln County. Sheriff Steve Rushing said a purse was taken from a car on Hwy. 550, and cars were entered but nothing taken from them at two locations on Dunn Ratcliff Road. Burglaries were also reported on Weeks Lane and Gloria Trail.

Anyone with information about these or other incidents in the county is asked to contact Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 601-833-5231.