Published 3:12 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

A celebration of life will be held for Emily Arlene Morgan on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Riverwood. The visitation will be from noon until the time of service at Riverwood, and burial at Bethshan Cemetery in Monticello, MS.

Emily Arlene Morgan, 38, of Silver Creek, MS, passed away on May 15, 2025, at King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was born in Jackson, MS, on March 8, 1987, to Matthew Stapleton and Jane Kirkland.

Emily loved spending time with her two boys. She enjoyed being with her family and friends, fishing, and shopping. She lit up any room she walked in. She was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need, and she was loved by many. She will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her father, Matthew Stapleton; and maternal grandmother, Margaret Kirkland.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Rylan Morgan and Talan Morgan; special friend of 13 years, Trey Smith; brothers, Devin Owens (Hayley) and Caleb Owens; sister, Logan Stapleton; and a host of family and friends.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.