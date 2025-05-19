Published 4:08 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

A celebration of life will be held for Brenda Joyce Bahn Simmons at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Cold Springs Church of Christ Cemetery.

Brenda Joyce Bahn Simmons, 85, of Brookhaven, passed away May 18, 2025. She was born in York, PA, October 15, 1939, to Benjamin F. Bahn and Marold Bupp Bahn.

Ms. Simmons was a graduate of Brookhaven High School Class of 1957. Her family relocated from York, PA in the summer of 1956. Her father transferred to establish Keystone Seneca Wirecloth Plant. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church.

She dedicated her life to working at the Daily Leader in the paste up department and later as a paint associate at the Bargain Center and Perkins Hardware.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Denise Goss (Frank “Bub” Leggett) and Donna Richardson (Gary); David Goss; four grandchildren, Clint Goss (Mary), Matthew Goss (Susan), Kacy Everett (Cory), and Sawyer Richardson (Abigail); great-grandchildren, Corey Goss, Dave Goss, Clare Goss, Mary Grace Everett, Anne Marie Goss, Georgia Ann Roberts, Peter Goss, Merritt Roberts, Lucy Goss, Shane Goss, Maeve Richardson, Ingrid Goss, and Callen Richardson; and her beloved dog, Ridley.

The family would like to thank Abbey Mahaffey, Rebecca Smith, and Bradi Carver at KDMC ICU.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Kidney Fund at give.kidneyfund.org.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.