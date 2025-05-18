God of the ark Published 11:00 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

“Let us bring the ark of the covenant of the Lord from Shiloh to us, that when it comes among us it may save us from the hand of our enemies.” — 1 Samuel 4:3b (NKJV)

The Israelites had just been defeated by the Philistines and, as an afterthought, they considered turning to God for protection — except that they didn’t turn to God but to the Ark of the Covenant, that “it might save” them. Notice the use of “us” and “it” — their focus is obviously not upon God, but upon themselves.

There is a tremendous lesson to be learned here for all who are partakers of God’s grace. We should take heed of the fact that it was not the ark itself that could save them. It was (and is) God Who saves. The lesson to be learned by us in this passage is that we can’t bring God to ourselves unless we go to Him.

God is not our personal attack animal, to be turned to only in time of danger. He is real and He wants us to be in relationship with Him. The Israelites were mistaken in that they thought bringing the symbol of God’s presence into their midst was the same as them moving into His presence.

We are guilty as well. Far too many folks in church every Sunday have built their lives and their hope around the church building, or around the order of service and the liturgies practiced. Tragically substituting a man-made edifice for the supernatural presence of Almighty God Himself, we have become worshipers of the “ark” and other symbols rather than of the God Who created us.

We must, and will, learn that our buildings cannot save us; our denominational doctrine cannot protect us. Our beautiful sanctuaries are a pitiful substitute for the personal relationship that God desires with His people. What about us? Are we worshiping God, or depending upon the building and its traditions and history as the symbol of His presence to save you? Are you so devoted to your denomination and its doctrine that you have lost sight of the One Who should be our focal point?

As Christians, if indeed we are, we ought to welcome the Holy Spirit into our lives and our Church services, so that we might experience the presence of God, and not be content with symbolism.

Rev. Bobby Thornhill is a retired pastor.