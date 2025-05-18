Eyes on Him Published 9:00 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

Hi, all!

Several miles off the main highway in the northeastern portion of the state of Oklahoma is a place preserved and protected for generations to come. Roaming the vast acreage are buffalo, elk, and other such magnificent creatures. A beautiful museum and walking trails have been created for us human animals to enjoy as well. Inside the large museum are many displays and articles. In one such large display lay these small items. Here is a well-used Bible and the old pair of glasses that were once used to read the Scriptures inside.

It was our first trip to Oklahoma, and we explored as much as we possibly could, taking in places such as this one, which was suggested by a friendly local. We were not disappointed. The prairies are amazing. The wildlife is beautiful. The big divide between what I’ve termed the “haves” and the “have-nots” was very evident to me here, as we observed the different people and cultures, including many Native Americans. We enjoyed delicious foods from varying establishments, and we took the time to worship with other believers.

We encountered extreme windy conditions, those that would easily rival hurricane force winds in our own part of this country. The very cool nights and the warm days made for wonderful weather conditions. And never did we encounter a rude person.

As wonderful as all of that was, as amazing as all of it truly is, nothing in the beauty or majesty of it all stood out more or spoke more loudly than this very simple museum display. It was as if the final owner of these items had taken a break from reading and left them behind for the next study session.

Glasses with which to read. A Bible that needs to be read. Oh, how loudly this speaks. Nothing else in God’s amazing world can compare to the blessings, the training, the Love found inside those pages. Given that with the spectacles to read it make for a beautiful day indeed.

Wherever the roads of this life lead us in the week ahead, I pray you take the time to do the simplest of things, and yet the most important of things, and lay your eyes upon the Word. What a profound display we Christians would be to the world’s spectators if only we did just that.

Just a thought.

’Til later.

Brad Campbell can be reached at mastah.pastah@yahoo.com.