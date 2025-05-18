Blue Envelope Law inspired by Oxford student — Local mother of autistic sons eager to see it go into effect Published 5:00 pm Sunday, May 18, 2025

By ALYSSA SCHNUGG and DONNA CAMPBELL

OXFORDEAGLE.COM, dailyleader.com

A new law in Mississippi is aiming to make traffic stops safer and less stressful for drivers with autism.

The program was inspired by Ella Snyder, a freshman at the University of Mississippi majoring in Creative Writing and a member of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College.

Snyder wanted Mississippi to adopt the program to create a simple, respectful way for drivers with autism to let police officers know they may have difficulties with communication or may not react in expected ways during a traffic stop.

As part of the program, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety will provide each participant with a blue envelope. This envelope is meant to be stored in the vehicle’s glove compartment or sun visor so it can be easily handed to an officer if the driver is pulled over.

Inside the envelope will be:

• A window decal to place on the car, alerting law enforcement that the driver is enrolled in the program

• A card with the driver’s contact information

• A brief explanation of autism to help officers understand behaviors they may observe

Law enforcement statewide will be trained to know what the blue envelope means and how to respond, so when the driver hands it to them, officers are aware that different communication strategies may be needed to help put the driver at ease.

Parents may also apply for the program through DPS on behalf of children under 18.

Nancy Love of Brookhaven said the Blue Envelope Law will be beneficial to her sons, who are both on the autism spectrum. Preston Love is 20 and is enrolled at Copiah-Lincoln Community College to study Automation and Control Technology. Chandler Love is 16 and a sophomore at Brookhaven High School.

“I love the idea and it is definitely needed,” she said. “My boys have a hard time expressing themselves and then add the stress of a traffic stop or accident and it will only intensify that. Oftentimes, what they say will come out wrong or be taken the wrong way because they lack effective communication skills.”

Love said the Blue Envelope Law could give her peace of mind as a mother to sons with autism.

“It’s a huge concern for me because I don’t want my children to be mistreated, tased or shot simply because they don’t respond as a neurotypical would,” she said.

According to the Lurie Center for Autism, the Blue Envelope Program was first introduced in Connecticut in 2020. It has since expanded into other states, such as Arizona, New Jersey, New York, Maine, Massachusetts, California, and now, Mississippi – the first Southern state to adopt the program.

Mississippi’s Blue Envelope Program goes into effect July 1, 2025.

State Rep. Becky Currie of Brookhaven, who is a nurse, is encouraged to see the law passed because it can aid both the officer and the driver.

“I’m sure when an officer pulls somebody over, you know, tensions are high for everybody. The police officer has no idea who they are pulling over and what the circumstances are. And then the person that is pulled over is nervous and scared,” she said.

Although Snyder says she hasn’t had a personal experience like this herself, the issue is deeply meaningful to her.

“Ever since I got diagnosed with autism, I have become very passionate about helping my community,” she said. “It pains me to see the community I belong to have a harder time living in this world, and I want to help make sure life gets better for them.”