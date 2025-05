Belhaven, SNHU announce spring honors Published 3:00 pm Sunday, May 18, 2025

The following area students were named to the Belhaven University and Southern New Hampshire University spring 2025 Dean’s Lists or President’s Lists. The following students may have been undergraduate, graduate, adult, or online learners.

Belhaven Dean’s List

Brookhaven — Latanya Atterberry, Payton Flowers, Kayla Harris, Lacey McNulty, Wes Williams

Bude — Taylor Whittington

Hazlehurst — Jakayla Davis, Ma’kayla Harris, Gracyn Martin

McComb — Zoey Cade, Calise Jackson, Tyquan Patterson

Ruth — Sarah Hux

Summit — Sonya Gutter

Wesson — Zeric Sherrod

Belhaven President’s List

Bogue Chitto — Kia Johnson

Brookhaven — Madelin Miller

Hazlehurst — Artesha Bradley, Jasmine Hall, Jennifer Wallace, Slovicka Washington

Jayess — Samuel Powell

McComb — Deece Carter

Smithdale — Lexsie Hampton

Summit — Brianna Wells

Wesson — Amber Brinson, Alayna Everett

SNHU President’s List

Meadville — Carmen Wilkinson

Belhaven Dean’s List students must earn a grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.99 on a full course load of at least 12 semester hours. Belhaven President’s List students must earn a 4.0 GPA. SNHU President’s List students must have a GPA of 3.7 or higher.