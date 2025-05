Yellow Jackets honor their senior baseballers Published 9:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

The senior class of baseball players from Enterprise were recently honored as the Yellow Jackets went 18-12 and reached the second round of the MHSAA 1A playoffs. Seniors are Parker Harris, Landon McNickles, Nick Harris, Tre Vining, and Prewitt “Big Rig” Falvey.