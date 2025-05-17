‘Color Our World’ with Lincoln County Library’s Summer Reading Program Published 8:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

The Lincoln County Public Library wants to “Color Our World” with its annual summer reading program.

“Reading opens our minds to different worlds and experiences that we otherwise would never encounter in our everyday lives,” said Children’s and Youth Service Coordinator Patty Shelton. “Without books we would live in a dull colorless world, but they transport us to colorful places.”

Registration for children of all ages May 24. Anyone can register a child – parents, grandparents, aunts or uncles, older siblings – but it must be done in person at 100 S. Jackson St. in Brookhaven. The library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The child’s first reading log will be presented at registration.

“When they bring back their first reading log from registration they get a reading log for the month of June,” Shelton said. “When they return this, they will receive a prize from our treasure chest and will be put in a drawing to win an even bigger prize.”

Prizes last year included a Kindle tablet and a Stanley cup.

Participants are required to read at least 20 minutes a day, complete the June reading log and return it by July 1.

“I’m really excited to see all the children that will come and participate in all of our activities,” Shelton said.

For more information, call 601-833-3369 or email pshelton@llf.lib.ms.us.