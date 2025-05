Cobras honor softball 12th graders Published 11:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Coach Michelle Nunnery and her program recently honored the senior class of Wesson softball players. Seniors are Emileigh Woodson, Laney Kate Earls, Mary Gwyn Hynum, Ella Logan, and Lilly Kate Channell. The Cobras won their region and made the second round of the MHSAA 3A playoffs.