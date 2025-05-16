Tropical storm outlooks return Published 9:38 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Tropical storm outlooks from the National Hurricane Center returned Thursday. The outlooks for tropical weather formation are issued on a routine basis from now until Nov. 30. Hurricane Season for the Atlantic Ocean starts June 1.

As of Thursday morning, there is no tropical cyclone formation expected in the next seven days. NHC states they will describe significant areas of disturbed weather and the potential for tropical cyclone formation. The Daily Leader will include regular updates on tropical cyclone formation over the next few months as they become available.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a 2025 hurricane season outlook will be published May 22. Last year, there were 18 named storms, 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes causing $130.2 billion in damage and killing 437 people.

The first named storm to form in 2024 was Tropical Storm Alberto on June 19 and the last named storm was Tropical Storm Sara on Nov. 14th.

NHC published the names for 2025 storms which are the exact same names used in 2019 with the exception of Dorian, which was replaced by Dexter.

The storm names are as follows: