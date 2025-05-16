Sunday is opening day at A. L. Lott Sportsplex Published 3:46 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Sunday is first pitch for the Dr. A. L. Lott Summer Sports League.

At 1 p.m., players will take the field for what organizers are calling “an uplifting season of community connections and joy.”

“We really want people to come out and support our youth,” said Slynthia Dixon of Bet on Better, the organization that runs the program. “Opening day is a time for people to come, fellowship, and watch the kids play ball. Then hopefully, they’ll come back during the regular season.”

All community members and leaders, families, pastors and church groups, as well as city officials are formally invited to the Sportsplex at 918 South Egypt Circle for an afternoon of music, food, fun and baseball. Anyone tailgating can start setting up at 11 a.m. Sunday.