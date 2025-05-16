Published 9:39 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Howard L. Benson, 97, of Springfield, Ohio, went to Heaven on January 21, 2025. Howard was born on January 13, 1928, in Ravenna, OH, to the late Vernon and Lillian King Benson. He dedicated his life to serving the Lord and touching the lives of many through his ministry.

A graduate of Anderson College in 1952, Howard began his pastoral journey in 1954. His calling led him to serve churches in Alabama, Mississippi, Virginia, and Ohio, where he also devoted nine years as an assistant chaplain at the Ohio Masonic Home. Over 27 years, he pastored three congregations in Mississippi: Pine Grove Church of God, Dixon; First Church of God, Philadelphia; and First Church of God, Brookhaven. Howard was a gifted musician and utilized the gift to pastor people playing a variety of musical instruments, including the piano, guitar, mandolin, accordion, harmonica to name a few. These gifts served him well throughout his ministry. Howard was ordained in 1955, a milestone in his lifelong dedication to ministry. Howard had a deep love for people and found joy in being with them. His passion for comforting those in mourning earned him the endearing title of “The Funeral Pastor.” His faith and service are chronicled in his autobiography, “The Calling of a Lifetime: Reflections of a community pastor.”

Howard is survived by his loving wife, Virginia (Guenther) Benson; his children and their spouses: Dennis and Rebecca Benson of Brookhaven, MS; Diann and Doug Seelbach of Middletown, IN; Edward Benson and Joy Mahler of Nokomis, FL; Donald and Phyllis Benson of Casper, WY; Mark and Leanne Benson of Meridian, MS; and Cindy and Chris Sofarelli of Brandon, FL. He was a proud grandfather to sixteen grandchildren, great-grandfather to twenty great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandfather to four. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Eunice (Moore) Benson, his second one, Martha (McCain) Benson, grandson, Chris Seelbach, granddaughter, Mysti Benson, and granddaughter, Jeanne Minnear.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 24th, 2025, at Pine Grove Church of God Cemetery, Dixon 12491 Road 127, Union, Mississippi, with Pastor Mitchell Graham, and Rev. Kay Stewart, officiating.

Howard’s unwavering faith, love for people, and dedication to ministry have left an enduring impact on all who knew him. His legacy of compassion and service will be cherished for generations to come.