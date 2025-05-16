Fallen officer Floyd honored at D.C. Candlelight Vigil Published 3:41 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

A former Lincoln County deputy who lost his life in the line of duty in 2024 was one of four law enforcement officers remembered during National Police Week with tributes statewide and nationally.

Troy Floyd, a patrolman with the Summit Police Department, was shot and killed Aug. 8 while conducting a checkpoint in Summit.

He was remembered this week with a candlelight vigil in Washington D.C. that was attended by his widow, Sage Floyd, and other friends and family, Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing and Summit Police Chief Kenny Cotton.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund conducted several ceremonies, including the 37th annual Candlelight Vigil, to honor the fallen officers whose names have recently been added to the memorial.

Rushing attended the candlelight vigil on Tuesday, and though it rained through most of it, he was honored to be at the event to hear his friend and former deputy recognized.

“Troy’s been in-law enforcement around Lincoln County for 30-plus years,” he said. “It was an honor to be there to represent Troy.”

The three other Mississippians whose names were read during the ceremony were George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy T. Malone, Mississippi Department of Public Safety liaison Michael E. Griffin, and George County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agent Robert D. Daffin Jr.

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) of Brookhaven offered a 2025 National Police Week tribute to the four law enforcement officers, which was entered into the Congressional Record.

“This is a time of remembrance, reflection, and gratitude – a moment to recognize not only those fallen heroes, but also the families, friends, and loved ones who share in their sacrifice and carry the weight of their loss,” Hyde-Smith said.

“In my home state of Mississippi, and across the country, law enforcement officers serve on the front lines with unwavering dedication. Despite increasing challenges and adversity, they show up every day – facing risk and uncertainty – not for the recognition, but out of a deep commitment to protect and serve their fellow citizens.”

Floyd was one of three law enforcement officers remembered at the 15th annual Fallen Officers Memorial Candlelight Vigil in Jackson Mississippi this week.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch hosted the event with the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police and the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association. As part of the vigil, names of fallen officers were read aloud and their families and loved ones were recognized for the sacrifices they have made.

“It is a privilege to honor Mississippi’s brave men and women in uniform and to recognize their commitment to our great State. Today we celebrate these heroes,” she said. “This vigil is a reminder of the lives of the fallen; the men and women who spent their days in service to their friends, neighbors, and even strangers, always with a sense of purpose, duty, and honor.”

This year, three fallen officers were added to the Fallen Officers Memorial Wall, located off of High Street in Jackson, to pay tribute to their service to Mississippi: Floyd, Griffin and Deputy Sgt. Martin Shields Jr. of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

“These ceremonies never get easier but are always essential. They give us a moment to remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and service to others,” said Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.