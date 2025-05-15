Published 10:48 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Funeral service for Mr. Robert Jackson Jr. will be on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Grace Community Church. Visitation will be on Friday, May 16, from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mr. Jackson was born on May 7, 1961, and died on May 11, 2025, at the Baptist Memorial Medical Center in Southaven, MS. He was the son of Ethel Gray and Robert Jackson Sr.

Williams Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.