Monticello man stabbed to death at convenience store Published 3:27 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

A Monticello man was stabbed and killed in the early-morning hours of Thursday, May 15, at The C Store, on the corner of F. E. Sellers Highway and Broad Street.

Police Chief Jeff Letchworth said the victim — whose name has not been released — was stabbed to death around 3:22 a.m. by a Silver Creek man, 32-year-old R.C. McDuffey.

McDuffey is in custody and has been charged with murder.

Letchworth said the homicide appears to have been completely random, and no motive has been determined. The victim and suspect had seen each other “in passing,” but did not seem to have had any issues between them, and neither has been violent.

The incident remains under investigation.