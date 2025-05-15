Brookhaven Housing Authority clearing fire-destroyed complex Published 9:00 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

The Brookhaven Housing Authority recently announced it has settled its Brookwood Housing Development insurance claim, and has begun complete demolition and removal of the complex.

In February 2023, the apartment complex at 115 East Chippewa St. caught fire in the nighttime hours and was completely destroyed. Residents Terrance Lewis and Jerry Ferdinand died in the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office completed its investigation into the blaze in April 2024.

“With the claim now resolved, the Housing Authority will begin the process of clearing the site of the 22 units that were destroyed in the fire,” a statement released by BHA reads.

Removal of what the agency acknowledged as “a challenging eyesore for the community” has already begun.

“We are very relieved to have reached a settlement and are eager to move forward with clearing the site,” said BHA Executive Director Jeff Adams. “We know the current state of the property has been a blight on the neighborhood, and we are committed to removing the damaged structures as quickly as possible.”

The Housing Authority is locally administered for helping and ensuring with housing programs which are sponsored by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and is not owned, managed or controlled by the City of Brookhaven or Lincoln County. Housing Authorities provide subsidies in the form of rental housing or rental assistance to families with annual incomes much below the median, the elderly as well as the disabled.

“The BHA thanks the Brookhaven community for their understanding and continued support,” said Adams.