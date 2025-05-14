Supervisors to ask FAA to OK tree removal at public airport Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Supervisors will request a clear zone easement for the Brookhaven-Lincoln County Airport to remove trees that could be blocking a flight path.

County Engineer Ryan Holmes said several trees need to be cut that are near the District 2 county barn. The airport is located northeast of Brookhaven, off Old Highway 51. It is the only public air terminal in Lincoln County.

The request will be made to the Federal Aviation Administration, which will cover the cost if approved.

In other business from the May 13 docket meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors:

• Approved travel expenses for election commissioners to attend annual summer training in Philadelphia, Miss.

• Approve the travel for Matt Walton to attend taser instructor recertification class in June in Grenada.

• Approve the personnel reports for Charles Francis, Ian Gatlin and Melissa Thompson.

• Acknowledge the certificates of training for election commissioners Vernastine Byrd, Janice Haley, Jane James, Melissa Rhodus and Denise White.

• Acknowledge permit applications for Telepak Network on Old Hwy. 51 NE and Trail Road.

• Acknowledge the circuit court order setting salary of court personnel