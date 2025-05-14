Produce producers needed for summer Brookhaven Farmer’s Markets Published 10:00 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

There’s room at the table for more vegetables in Brookhaven.

The Brookhaven Farmer’s Market will start its summer season on Friday, May 30, and has openings for vendors to sell homegrown items.

“We are always looking for more vendors,” said MSU Extension Agent Tristan Peavey. “The biggest thing we need is vendors that sell produce. We are currently full on baked and canned goods sellers and plant sellers.”

The market will be open on Fridays at Railroad Park from 8 a.m. to noon. They will not have a Tuesday afternoon market this season, he said.

On May 30, musician Sophie Smith Elliott will perform, while Latoya Evans, the Family and Consumer Science agent with the MSU Extension Service, will be available to provide free pressure canner testing.

Shoppers can also expect to find an array of locally grown produce, local beef, pork and lamb, baked goods, jams, jellies and pickled vegetables, plants and locally-sourced honey.

“The biggest thing is it has to be a local product, and it needs to be a product that falls under cottage food law or is locally grown produce,” he said. “We are not a craft market.”

Peavey would like to see the summer markets continue into the fall market season.

“We go until the produce runs out and the crowds get low. I would love for it to last on into the fall if the crowds remain strong,” he said.

The Brookhaven Farmer’s Market is a great place to learn more about various plants and produce and to try new types of jellies or pickled vegetables. The vendors who participate have a wealth of knowledge they’re happy to share.

“The best thing to do is just talk to the vendors,” he said. “The best part of a farmer’s market is getting to interact with local people who grow your food. They are always open to trying new things and want to sell what the customers want to buy.”

If you are interested in selling as a vendor, contact Peavey at 601-835-3460.