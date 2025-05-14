Henderson named Co-Lin Dean of Academic Instruction Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

A seasoned Brookhaven educator and administrator has been named dean of academic instruction at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

Dr. Stephanie L. Henderson of Brookhaven brings more than two decades of experience in K-12 and higher education to her new role.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Stephanie Henderson to the Co-Lin family,” said Co-Lin President Dr. Dewayne Middleton. “Her extensive experience and strong reputation in academic leadership make her an exceptional addition to our team. We look forward to the vision and energy she will bring as our new Dean of Academic Instruction.”

As dean, Henderson will oversee the academic instructional programs of the college, working with faculty and staff to maintain high academic standards, promote student success, and support curriculum innovation across all campuses.

“I am excited to join the Co-Lin family and contribute to its strong tradition of academic excellence,” Henderson said. “My passion lies in supporting students, empowering faculty, and helping institutions thrive through intentional leadership and collaboration.”

Henderson currently serves as associate professor and chair of the Department of Education and Psychology at Alcorn State University. Her last day with Alcorn is June 20 and she’ll start at Co-Lin on July 1.

She previously served as associate professor and chair of the Department of Teacher Education and Leadership at Mississippi College. Her administrative background also includes serving as Interim superintendent and deputy superintendent in the Brookhaven School District, where she led district-wide instructional planning, compliance initiatives, and strategic budgeting.

Throughout her career, Henderson has championed accreditation readiness, curriculum development, and equity in education. She has advised doctoral students, led academic committees, and facilitated professional development at the local and state levels.

Henderson earned a Doctor of Education and Education Specialist degree from Mississippi College, a master’s degree from Millsaps College, and a bachelor’s degree from Spelman College. She is also a certified accreditation team member with both CAEP and Cognia and was named Mississippi College’s Distinguished Alumna in 2022.

She is actively involved in her community as a teacher and ministry leader at Mt. Wade Missionary Baptist Church. She is a life member of the Junior Auxiliary of Brookhaven, a member of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries Scholarship Committee, and a member of the Mississippi Chapter of the National Alumnae Association of Spelman College. She also serves as a board member for both Mission First and Magnolia Speech School and is an active member of The Natchez, Mississippi Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.

She is married to Dr. Roderick Henderson, who is the current superintendent of education for the Brookhaven School District, and they have two sons, RJ and Michael, who are students in the district as well.

“Dr. Henderson brings a depth of knowledge, a passion for education, a strong track record of academic leadership, and a high level of professionalism that make her an excellent fit for this role,” said Dr. Jackie Martin, Vice President of the Wesson Campus. “Her experience as both a classroom educator and an academic administrator in higher education gives her a well-rounded perspective that will serve our faculty, staff, and students well. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Co-Lin family and look forward to the positive impact she will make.”