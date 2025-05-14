Brookhaven spray parks are open for the balmy summer months Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Brookhaven’s three spray parks can provide a cool treat on hot days.

Splash pads are open to the public seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 30 at the following locations:

• City Park Spray Park, 365 Hartman St.

• Bi-Centennial Spray Park, 202 Main St.

• Bethel Spray Park, 207 Fulton St.

In order to minimize water consumption, water features at each park are on a timer which must be reactivated every 10 minutes or so depending on the facility. For City Park Spray Park and Bi-Centennial Spray Park, users push buttons under black arrows on marked equipment to start the water. At Bethel Spray Park, the water is activated by pushing a button on the orange post. Instructions are also posted on signage at each park along with spray park rules.

For questions about park facilities or to report a maintenance issue with a spray park, call Brookhaven Parks and Recreation at 601-833-3791.