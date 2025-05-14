Bin your boxes: City offers disposal option Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Brookhaven residents have had concerns over disposal of cardboard boxes over the previous several months, both due to the size and volume of boxes delivered to residences, and the disposal guidelines of Waste Management.

The City of Brookhaven has placed a bin at the Sanitation Department’s City Barn, 113 Willard St., solely for the disposal of empty cardboard boxes. The green bin is for cardboard only, with no exceptions, and boxes must be broken down and deposited into the bin, not left outside it.

“Provided these guidelines are followed, the bin will remain available as a service to Brookhaven municipal residents,” a statement from the City read.

For additional information, call the City Hotline at 601-835-8025.