9 Brookhaven High tennis players make All-State

Published 11:00 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

By Cliff Furr

PHOTO SUBMITTED Brookhaven High School had nine players named to the Mississippi Class-5A All-State tennis team. Only 14 players are selected from 5A teams throughout the state each year. From left, Isaac Iles and Addy Foster, Mixed Doubles; Ella Thompson, Girls Singles; Annie Stewart and Caroline Kilpatrick, Girls Doubles; Ava Kate Bairfield and Claire Sones, Girls Doubles; and John Sones and Cohen Leggett, Boys Doubles.

Brookhaven High School had nine players named to the Mississippi Class-5A All-State tennis team. Only 14 players are selected from 5A teams throughout the state each year.

BHS players on the All-State team are Isaac Iles and Addy Foster, Mixed Doubles; Ella Thompson, Girls Singles; Annie Stewart and Caroline Kilpatrick, Girls Doubles; Ava Kate Bairfield and Claire Sones, Girls Doubles; and John Sones and Cohen Leggett, Boys Doubles.

